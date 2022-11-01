Volkswagen SEMA Concepts Cover the Spread From Adventure to Performance

The SEMA trade show in Las Vegas is a place where imaginations run wild, where builders showcase their skills and unique takes on modified vehicles. Automakers love getting in on the action by lending out cars for modification, and Volkswagen is no exception. This year, the German manufacturer has a wide variety of concepts on display, providing a little bit of something for everybody. Let's take a look at what's on show.

Atlas Basecamp camping concept

Similar to the Atlas Basecamp concept from 2019, this SEMA concept is all about venturing off the beaten path. A 2022 Atlas SEL has been given an extra dose of off-road cred with an H&R suspension lift, wheel spacers, flood lights and 17-inch Fifteen52 wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tires. A Thule basket and side awning make appearances, in addition to a unique air pump that lets an owner inflate an air mattress or outdoor equipment.

Taos Basecamp Active concept

Why should big cars have all the fun? The compact Taos Basecamp Active concept isn't much different from a similar concept shown off in 2021, but it's still pretty cool. It packs many of the same upgrades as its larger Atlas Basecamp sibling, including a suspension lift and the same Fifteen52 wheels.

ID4 EV Drone Command concept

It wouldn't be a concept-car display without a drone. VW created the ID4 EV Drone Command concept as part of its partnership with the Tennessee Valley Authority, which is trying to operate a fully electric fleet by 2030. In the trunk, there's a custom storage system for a drone, in addition to a portable power station to provide juice wherever it's needed. And since some of its use takes place off the asphalt, this ID4 picks up chunkier tires, wheel spacers and a heavy-duty suspension to help handle all that extra mass in the vehicle.

Jetta GLI Performance concept

Power is the name of the game with the Jetta GLI Performance. While its engine normally puts out 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, this concept has been massaged to produce 350 hp and 372 lb-ft, which heads to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission with an upgraded clutch. RacingLine, the company in charge of the modifications, also added a six-piston big brake kit to boost stopping performance, in addition to a coil-over suspension upgrade and a whole host of underbody braces to stiffen up the chassis. Keen eyes will notice a wider body, as well, running 0.8 inches wider than a stock GLI thanks to a bunch of custom body panels.