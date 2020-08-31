Vanmoof's S3 e-bike is perfect for city life

We hit the streets of San Francisco to test out this new electric bike.

Electric bikes are changing urban mobility.

This e-bike is called the S3, made by Vanmoof.

It uses electric assist to help it get around.

It has no problem trekking through sand or dirt, too.

The bike is pretty stylish overall.

The sleek, simple design totally works.

The electric motor has an automatic transmission that you can adjust to your liking.

Overall, the operation of the bike is pretty smooth.

The S3 costs just under $2,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this e-bike.

