The Vanmoof S3 electric bike is the future of urban mobility

Long gone are the days of unassisted pedaling. Sure, there's still a place in the world for traditional bikes, but modern e-bikes are really changing the way people get around -- especially in a congested (and steep) city like San Francisco.

The Vanmoof S3 e-bike is a new and unique entry in this space. It's like the combination of a Tesla and an Ikea chair: electric, loaded with tech, yet functional and looks great. It's got Apple and Android connectivity, not to mention its own growling (literally) security system. As far as e-bikes are concerned, Vanmoof has truly thought of everything.

But rather than give it all away in text, check out the video above to see what life is like with Vanmoof's electric bike. It's even got a turbo button! What's not to love?

