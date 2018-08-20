The best new and used cars for teens, according to US News

  • 2018-honda-fit-promo
2019 Honda Fit: Cars, $20,000 and under

The 2019 Honda Fit (2018 shown) is the most affordable car on the US News list.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 26

2019 Honda Fit: Cars, $20K and under

It packs a number of standard safety features, including automatic braking.

Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
2
of 26

2018 Hyundai Ioniq: Cars, $20K to $25K

The 2018 Hyundai Ioniq (2017 shown) is a hybrid, but you spend a bit more money for a PHEV or EV variant.

Photo:Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
3
of 26

2018 Hyundai Ioniq: Cars, $20K to $25K

The Ioniq Hybrid gets nearly 60 mpg on the highway.

Photo:Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
4
of 26

2018 Toyota Camry: Cars, $25K to $30K

This is the first time the Camry appears on this list, but it won't be the last.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 26

2018 Toyota Camry: Cars, $25K to $30K

The gas Camry gets its power from either a 2.5-liter I4 or a 3.5-liter V6.

Photo:Toyota
6
of 26

2018 Toyota Prius Prime: Cars, $30K to $35K

The 2018 Prius Prime (2017 shown) is the replacement for the last-generation Prius Plug-In Hybrid.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 26

2018 Toyota Prius Prime: Cars, $30K to $35K

It's one of only a few cars in the industry to sport a massive, portrait-oriented screen.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 26

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Cars, $35K to $40K

If you can spend a bit more money, the Camry Hybrid will reward you with improved fuel economy.

Photo:Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
9
of 26

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid: Cars, $35K to $40K

The EPA rates the Camry Hybrid at 51 mpg city and 53 mpg highway.

Photo:Wayne Cunningham/CNET Roadshow
10
of 26

2018 Kia Sportage: SUVs, $25K to $30K

The 2018 Kia Sportage (2017 shown) features app-based tech that lets parents keep track of their kids.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
11
of 26

2018 Kia Sportage: SUVs, $25K to $30K

A geofenced warning lets parents know when their teen drives beyond a preset geographic limit.

Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 26

2018 Hyundai Tucson: SUVs, $30K to $35K

The 2018 Tucson (2019 shown) offers a great blend of tech and economy without getting too large.

Photo:Hyundai
13
of 26

2018 Hyundai Tucson: SUVs, $30K to $35K

The Tucson starts well under the price category it's in, but if you want all that teen-friendly tech, you'll have to shell out for higher trims.

Photo:Hyundai
14
of 26

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: SUVs, $35K to $40K

The Tiguan entered a new generation in the 2018 model year, growing a third row in the process.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 26

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan: SUVs, $35K to $40K

The Volkswagen features solid build quality and decent economy, but it's pricey in higher trims.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 26

2015 Buick LaCrosse: Used Cars, Large

The 2015 LaCrosse can be had with either a 3.6-liter V6 or a 2.4-liter I4.

Photo:Buick
17
of 26

2015 Buick LaCrosse: Used Cars, Large

It's an older Buick, so I hope you like having lots of buttons on the dashboard.

Photo:Buick
18
of 26

2015 Toyota Camry: Used Cars, Mid-Size

The Toyota Camry is a perennial favorite for people who want a sensible, reliable ride.

Photo:Toyota
19
of 26

2015 Toyota Camry: Used Cars, Mid-Size

Thankfully, the used Camry market is huge, so you won't have a problem finding one.

Photo:Toyota
20
of 26

2015 Buick Verano: Used Cars, Small

The Verano is no longer on sale, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work well as a used car.

Photo:Buick
21
of 26

2015 Buick Verano: Used Cars, Small

Again, Buick's love of physical buttons is on full display.

Photo:Buick
22
of 26

2015 Chevrolet Traverse: Used SUVs, Mid-Size

Anonymous styling will help your teenager stay out of trouble.

Photo:Chevrolet
23
of 26

2015 Chevrolet Traverse: Used SUVs, Mid-Size

The Traverse's interior can get pretty cushy, depending on the trim.

Photo:Chevrolet
24
of 26

2014 GMC Terrain: Used SUVs, Small

The 2014 GMC Terrain sports a blocky aesthetic that still looks good today.

Photo:GMC
25
of 26

2014 GMC Terrain: Used SUVs, Small

GMC followed in Buick's footsteps, covering its dashboard in physical buttons.

Photo:GMC
26
of 26
