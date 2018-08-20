The best new and used cars for teens, according to US News

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Honda Fit (2018 shown) is the most affordable car on the US News list.
It packs a number of standard safety features, including automatic braking.
The 2018 Hyundai Ioniq (2017 shown) is a hybrid, but you spend a bit more money for a PHEV or EV variant.
The Ioniq Hybrid gets nearly 60 mpg on the highway.
This is the first time the Camry appears on this list, but it won't be the last.
The gas Camry gets its power from either a 2.5-liter I4 or a 3.5-liter V6.
The 2018 Prius Prime (2017 shown) is the replacement for the last-generation Prius Plug-In Hybrid.
It's one of only a few cars in the industry to sport a massive, portrait-oriented screen.
If you can spend a bit more money, the Camry Hybrid will reward you with improved fuel economy.
The EPA rates the Camry Hybrid at 51 mpg city and 53 mpg highway.
The 2018 Kia Sportage (2017 shown) features app-based tech that lets parents keep track of their kids.
A geofenced warning lets parents know when their teen drives beyond a preset geographic limit.
The 2018 Tucson (2019 shown) offers a great blend of tech and economy without getting too large.
The Tucson starts well under the price category it's in, but if you want all that teen-friendly tech, you'll have to shell out for higher trims.
The Tiguan entered a new generation in the 2018 model year, growing a third row in the process.
The Volkswagen features solid build quality and decent economy, but it's pricey in higher trims.
The 2015 LaCrosse can be had with either a 3.6-liter V6 or a 2.4-liter I4.
It's an older Buick, so I hope you like having lots of buttons on the dashboard.
The Toyota Camry is a perennial favorite for people who want a sensible, reliable ride.
Thankfully, the used Camry market is huge, so you won't have a problem finding one.
The Verano is no longer on sale, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work well as a used car.
Again, Buick's love of physical buttons is on full display.
Anonymous styling will help your teenager stay out of trouble.
The Traverse's interior can get pretty cushy, depending on the trim.
The 2014 GMC Terrain sports a blocky aesthetic that still looks good today.
GMC followed in Buick's footsteps, covering its dashboard in physical buttons.