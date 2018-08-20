Honda Fit, Kia Sportage top US News list of best new cars for teens

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Letting your teen take the wheel is a practice fraught with concern, nevertheless trying to figure out what new or used car is best for them. That's why US News & World Report saved you some precious parenting time and compiled a list of the best cars for teens.

US News & World Report just unveiled its list of the best cars for teens in 2018. It's split between new and used, with the new-car list separated by price, while the used-car list is split by size (since used-car prices are a bit unpredictable).

The 2019 Honda Fit is the most affordable new car on the list, in the sub-$20,000 tier. It also recommends the 2018 Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, 2018 Toyota Camry (both hybrid and gas variants) and 2018 Toyota Prius Prime. On the SUV side, the recommendations comprise the 2018 Hyundai Tucson, 2018 Kia Sportage and 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan.

The Camry also makes an appearance on the used-car list as the recommended buy for the midsize segment. In terms of small cars, US News recommends the 2014-2015 Buick Verano, while the 2015 Buick LaCrosse is recommended as a large car. The SUV half of the list recommends the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse, or if you're looking for something smaller, the 2014 GMC Terrain.

US News says its list best prioritizes standard safety features and tech that allows parents to monitor teens' driving habits. That's why you see so many GM vehicles on there -- GM's Teen Driver system allows parents to monitor their teens and set speed warnings and geofences. The Ioniq, Tucson and Sportage have similar tech, too. And with the exception of some of the used cars, almost every vehicle on both lists comes with automatic emergency braking for a little extra piece of mind. You can check out the full list of cars in the gallery below.