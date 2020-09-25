These are all the sweet cars in Travis Scott's new music video

There's a Honda NSX, multiple Nissan Silvias and a bright pink R32 Skyline, and Michael Jordan's Range Rover even makes an appearance.
Travis Scott's new song features Young Thug and M.I.A., and the video has a bunch of sweet cars.
The most heavily featured car is this Japanese-import Honda NSX, which is right-hand drive.
This convoy of cars includes the NSX, three S13 Nissan Silvias and an R32 Nissan Skyline sedan.
Here's a better look at the Skyline and the Silvias, the latter of which were known as the 240SX in the US.
The glittery Skyline even has a matching helmet. Goals.
The NSX and yellow 240SX later show up in a golfing scene.
This car floating in the air during Young Thug's verse is an X80-gen Toyota Cressida Mark II.
The video starts off with vintage footage of Michael Jordan driving his Range Rover out of his mansion gates -- which also serves as the set for the video.
MJ's plate is a reference to his jersey number, 23.
More Range Rovers need three-spoke wheels.
