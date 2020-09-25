These are all the sweet cars in Travis Scott's new music video

There's a Honda NSX, multiple Nissan Silvias and a bright pink R32 Skyline, and Michael Jordan's Range Rover even makes an appearance.

travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-110
1 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

Travis Scott's new song features Young Thug and M.I.A., and the video has a bunch of sweet cars.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-111
2 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

The most heavily featured car is this Japanese-import Honda NSX, which is right-hand drive.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-112
3 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

This convoy of cars includes the NSX, three S13 Nissan Silvias and an R32 Nissan Skyline sedan.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-113
4 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

Here's a better look at the Skyline and the Silvias, the latter of which were known as the 240SX in the US.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-115
5 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

The glittery Skyline even has a matching helmet. Goals.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-114
6 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

The NSX and yellow 240SX later show up in a golfing scene.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-116
7 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

This car floating in the air during Young Thug's verse is an X80-gen Toyota Cressida Mark II.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-117
8 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

The video starts off with vintage footage of Michael Jordan driving his Range Rover out of his mansion gates -- which also serves as the set for the video.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-118
9 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

MJ's plate is a reference to his jersey number, 23.

Read the article
travis-scott-franchise-music-video-cars-119
10 of 10
Travis Scott/YouTube

More Range Rovers need three-spoke wheels.

Read the article
2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum is a surprisingly lux family cruiser

69 Photos
The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

The 2021 Kia Sorento looks like a Telluride crossed with a Seltos

9 Photos
Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

Audi Sportback-ifies its popular Q5 SUV for 2021

33 Photos
2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

2021 Acura TLX A-Spec: Good looks and turbo power

52 Photos
Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

Ferrari 812 Omologata is the front-engined GT car we've always wanted from Maranello

7 Photos
2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

2021 BMW M4 coupe is bigger, more powerful and uglier than before

64 Photos
2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

2020 Kia Seltos is a charming subcompact SUV

67 Photos