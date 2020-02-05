Toyota offers yet another special edition of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner

  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota 4Runner Trail Edition
  • Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • 2021 Toyota Trail Models
  • Toyota Trail Models

Toyota is introducing special-edition Trail versions of its Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner models. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 35

The Tacoma looks nice with the visual enhancements this package provides. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 35

The Tundra ain't too shabby, either.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 35

The 4Runner is an off-road beast.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 35

Trail versions of the Tacoma and Tundra feature extra in-bed storage.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 35

The 4Runner benefits from a sliding parcel shelf.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 35

4Runner Trail models also come with a custom-made cooler.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 35

These rugged vehicles can take you far off the beaten path.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 35

For more images of Toyota's new 2021 Trail models, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
11
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
12
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
13
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
14
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
15
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
16
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
17
of 35

Toyota is introducing special-edition Trail versions of its Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner models. 

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
18
of 35

These bins can be used as a cooler.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
19
of 35

The 4Runner benefits from a sliding parcel shelf.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
20
of 35

4Runner Trail models also come with a custom-made cooler.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
21
of 35

These rugged vehicles can take you far off the beaten path.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
22
of 35

For more images of Toyota's new 2021 Trail models, keep clicking through this gallery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
23
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
24
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
25
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
26
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
27
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
28
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
29
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
30
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
31
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
32
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
33
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
34
of 35
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
35
of 35
Now Reading

Toyota offers yet another special edition of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner

Up Next

Toyota's sexed-up Highlander XSE debuts at the Chicago Auto Show

Latest Stories

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition boasts a catalog of Mopar parts

2020 Jeep Wrangler JPP limited edition boasts a catalog of Mopar parts

by
The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers more luxury and traction

The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica offers more luxury and traction

2:42
Ducati's Superleggera V4 is a Panigale on a diet and turned to 11

Ducati's Superleggera V4 is a Panigale on a diet and turned to 11

by
2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave promises more speed in the dirt

2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave promises more speed in the dirt

by
Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator High Altitude models enter the Dub Club

Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator High Altitude models enter the Dub Club

by