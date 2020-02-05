Toyota offers yet another special edition of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner

Toyota is introducing special-edition Trail versions of its Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner models.
The Tacoma looks nice with the visual enhancements this package provides.
The Tundra ain't too shabby, either.
The 4Runner is an off-road beast.
Trail versions of the Tacoma and Tundra feature extra in-bed storage.
The 4Runner benefits from a sliding parcel shelf.
4Runner Trail models also come with a custom-made cooler.
These rugged vehicles can take you far off the beaten path.
For more images of Toyota's new 2021 Trail models, keep clicking through this gallery.
These bins can be used as a cooler.