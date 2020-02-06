Trail editions of the Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner make being outdoorsy easier

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota is bringing a trio of special-edition off-roaders to market this summer. Ahead of their arrival at dealerships, Trail versions of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner are making their official debut at the Chicago Auto Show.

Each of these vehicles gains subtle upgrades to make it more versatile and, of course, stylish. They're all based on the somewhat lower-end SR5 trim level and all three can be had with either rear- or four-wheel drive.

Trail versions of the Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner will be offered in four colors: army green, cement, midnight black and "super white." All of them feature black exterior badging and black seating surfaces with tan stitching. All-weather floor mats are standard as well, to make cleaning up mud and grime more manageable.

These outdoor-themed rigs are not necessarily limited-production, but Toyota isn't going to make that many of them, only about 7,000 copies of the Tacoma, 5,000 Tundras and 4,000 4Runners.

According to the automaker, Toyota truck owners are more outdoorsy than people who purchase competing pickups. These folks use their rigs for activities like camping, hiking and fishing. And who knows, they may employ them for geocaching or even to go LARPing.

The Tacoma Trail will roll on 18-inch off-road wheels treated to a dark-gray finish. Kevlar-reinforced all-terrain tires should ensure ample traction even in the worst slop Mother Nature can dish out. Spicing up these trucks' front ends is a grille borrowed from the Limited model. For added versatility, a 115-volt power outlet is mounted in the bed, as is a lockable storage bin that doubles as a cooler.

Stepping up to the larger Tundra Trail, it's gussied up with a chrome grille pilfered from the fancy 1794 model. A color-keyed surround further embellishes the front end. Like its smaller sibling, this full-size Toyota truck rolls on special-edition wheels and features a lockable in-bed storage cubby. And since the Tundra Trail is based on the SR5 Upgrade Package, it comes with a crew-cab body, front bucket seats, a larger fuel tank and even a tilt-and-telescoping steering column.

Finally, there's the 4Runner Trail. It rolls along on gray TRD off-road wheels. This rugged SUV is crowned by a rooftop cargo basket, specifically the LoadWarrior by Yakima. For those of you who enjoy frosty-cold refreshments, or just want to keep luncheon meats at a safe temperature when camping, a 40-quart cooler is included. This plastic tub was custom-made for Toyota and is built right here in the US. Thanks to its lockable lid and airtight sealing, it should be able to keep ice for an entire week. It also features tie-down straps, heavy-duty latches and integrated bottle openers. As for colors, you can get it in either cement or army green.

Making it just a bit easier to get that cooler into or out of the 4Runner, the trail model is also fitted with a sliding cargo tray.

Trail versions of the Toyota Tacoma, Tundra and 4Runner are slated to go on sale this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to their availability dates.