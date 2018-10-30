Make pizzas on the go with the zero-emission Toyota Tundra Pie Pro

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Toyota and Pizza Hut combined forces to create a zero-emission vehicle that also serves as a mobile kitchen.
Toyota started with a Tundra SR5 pickup truck, which it stripped down to the bare chassis.
It removed the Tundra's gas engine and replaced it with the hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain from the Mirai.
The body looks pretty close to stock, but that changes when you peek in the bed.
Out back, Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center installed a self-sufficient pizza kitchen.
There's a refrigerator for storing uncooked pizzas and a conveyor oven that will cook said pizzas, and there's also a pair of computer-guided robot arms tucked back there.
Best of all, the components can all pull power from the fuel-cell powertrain, keeping it nice and green.
The first robot arm will pull a pizza from the fridge, put it in the conveyor oven and close the fridge door.
On the other side of the oven, the second robot arm picks up the completed pizza, cuts it into six slices and boxes it up.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Toyota's most delicious concept in years.