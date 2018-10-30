Make pizzas on the go with the zero-emission Toyota Tundra Pie Pro

  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept
  • Toyota Tundra Pie Pro Concept

Toyota and Pizza Hut combined forces to create a zero-emission vehicle that also serves as a mobile kitchen.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 20

Toyota started with a Tundra SR5 pickup truck, which it stripped down to the bare chassis.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 20

It removed the Tundra's gas engine and replaced it with the hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain from the Mirai.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 20

The body looks pretty close to stock, but that changes when you peek in the bed.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 20

Out back, Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center installed a self-sufficient pizza kitchen.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 20

There's a refrigerator for storing uncooked pizzas and a conveyor oven that will cook said pizzas, and there's also a pair of computer-guided robot arms tucked back there.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 20

Best of all, the components can all pull power from the fuel-cell powertrain, keeping it nice and green.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
7
of 20

The first robot arm will pull a pizza from the fridge, put it in the conveyor oven and close the fridge door.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
8
of 20

On the other side of the oven, the second robot arm picks up the completed pizza, cuts it into six slices and boxes it up.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
9
of 20

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Toyota's most delicious concept in years.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
10
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
11
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
12
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
13
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
14
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
15
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
16
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
17
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
18
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
19
of 20

Published:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
20
of 20
Now Reading

Make pizzas on the go with the zero-emission Toyota Tundra Pie Pro

Up Next

Dodge Super Charger gets Hellephant 426 heart for SEMA

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Lime is going in on four wheels in Seattle

AutoComplete: Lime is going in on four wheels in Seattle

1:20
Lexus LX enters 11th model year with new special edition

Lexus LX enters 11th model year with new special edition

by
Hyundai, Kia hope to add solar panel charging tech to cars in 2019

Hyundai, Kia hope to add solar panel charging tech to cars in 2019

by
Lime will offer car sharing in Seattle, moving beyond bikes and scooters

Lime will offer car sharing in Seattle, moving beyond bikes and scooters

by
VW could share its electric car platform with Ford

VW could share its electric car platform with Ford

by