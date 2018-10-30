Toyota Tundra Pie Pro SEMA concept is a Pizza Hut on wheels

Some concepts at the SEMA aftermarket trade show are meant to reflect future trends, like Chevrolet's electric eCOPO Camaro. Others, like the Toyota Tundra Pie Pro seen here, are a bit more lighthearted.

If you've ever thought to yourself, "I wish my vehicle was equipped to make pizza on the go," the Toyota Tundra Pie Pro concept is right up your alley. Toyota and Pizza Hut combined forces (and, presumably, marketing budgets) to create a zero-emission vehicle that also serves as a mobile kitchen.

Toyota started with a Tundra SR5 pickup truck, which it stripped down to the bare chassis. It removed the Tundra's gas engine and replaced it with the hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain from the Mirai, which means this car's only fuel byproduct is potable water. The body looks pretty close to stock, but that changes when you peek in the bed.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Out back, Toyota's Motorsports Technical Center installed a self-sufficient pizza kitchen. There's a refrigerator for storing uncooked pizzas and a conveyor oven that will cook said pizzas, and there's also a pair of computer-guided robot arms tucked back there. Best of all, the components can all pull power from the fuel-cell powertrain, keeping it nice and green.

The whole shebang takes between six and seven minutes. The first robot arm will pull a pizza from the fridge, put it in the conveyor oven and close the fridge door. On the other side of the oven, the second robot arm picks up the completed pizza, cuts it into six slices and boxes it up.

While Toyota has absolutely zero indication that it'll move beyond the concept stage, there's nothing stopping a person from making a similar concept for the street. Sure, you'll need advanced knowledge of hydrogen fuel cells, programming robot arms and installing hardcore kitchen equipment in a pickup truck, but I'm sure you can find a person on Fiverr who has that skill set. If you want to see this one in person, head to the SEMA show in Las Vegas this week.

2019 Toyota Avalon: It might not make pizzas, but it's still a pretty good Toyota.

2019 Hyundai Nexo: Toyota isn't the only automaker with hydrogen-based aspirations.