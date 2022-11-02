X
Toyota's New Trailhunter Concept Is Ready for the Rough Stuff

It previews a lineup of overlanding models that will include both trucks and SUVs.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
1 of 15 Toyota

Toyota this week unveiled the Trailhunter Concept at the SEMA trade show.     

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
2 of 15 Toyota

While it's currently a concept, what's seen here won't stay that way forever, as Toyota intends to develop a line of both trucks and SUVs that offer overland-ready capability.     

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
3 of 15 Toyota

The concept shown at SEMA is based on the Tundra full-size pickup, but Toyota has yet to confirm which models will or won't have Trailhunter versions.    

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
4 of 15 Toyota

This specific concept packs a number of upgrades over the standard Tundra.    

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
5 of 15 Toyota

Its suspension is uniquely engineered for overlanding.

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
6 of 15 Toyota

The concept also adds off-road creature comforts like skid plates, different bumpers, additional lighting, a roof rack, a refrigerator and a rooftop tent.

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
7 of 15 Toyota

The concept's current design is pretty cool, and production Trailhunter models will likely carry some unique aesthetics, but for now, all we know is that production variants will get a unique badge.

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
8 of 15 Toyota

That's all Toyota has really mentioned with regard to the Trailhunter Concept for the moment.    

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
9 of 15 Toyota

What do you think? Is the Toyota Trailhunter beefy enough to handle overlanding duty?

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
10 of 15 Toyota

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the Toyota Trailhunter Concept.

Toyota Trailhunter Concept
11 of 15 Toyota
Toyota Trailhunter Concept
12 of 15 Toyota
Toyota Trailhunter Concept
13 of 15 Toyota
Toyota Trailhunter Concept
14 of 15 Toyota
Toyota Trailhunter Concept
15 of 15 Toyota

