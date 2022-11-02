Toyota's New Trailhunter Concept Is Ready for the Rough Stuff

Toyota this week unveiled the Trailhunter Concept at the SEMA trade show.
While it's currently a concept, what's seen here won't stay that way forever, as Toyota intends to develop a line of both trucks and SUVs that offer overland-ready capability.
The concept shown at SEMA is based on the Tundra full-size pickup, but Toyota has yet to confirm which models will or won't have Trailhunter versions.
This specific concept packs a number of upgrades over the standard Tundra.
Its suspension is uniquely engineered for overlanding.
The concept also adds off-road creature comforts like skid plates, different bumpers, additional lighting, a roof rack, a refrigerator and a rooftop tent.
The concept's current design is pretty cool, and production Trailhunter models will likely carry some unique aesthetics, but for now, all we know is that production variants will get a unique badge.
That's all Toyota has really mentioned with regard to the Trailhunter Concept for the moment.
What do you think? Is the Toyota Trailhunter beefy enough to handle overlanding duty?
