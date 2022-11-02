Toyota Trailhunter SEMA Concept Previews Overland-Friendly Production Model

Do you long to stray far off the beaten path? After a day on Twitter, I can't say I'd blame you for wanting to get as far away from civilization as possible. Usually, that kind of far-out overlanding is left to the aftermarket industry, but Toyota wants to change that, and its SEMA concept gives us an idea of how.

Toyota this week unveiled the Trailhunter Concept at the SEMA trade show. While it's currently a concept, what's seen here won't stay that way forever, as Toyota intends to develop a line of both trucks and SUVs that offer overland-ready capability. The concept shown at SEMA is based on the Tundra full-size pickup, but Toyota has yet to confirm which models will or will not have Trailhunter versions.

This specific concept packs a number of upgrades over the standard Tundra. Its suspension is uniquely engineered for overlanding, and it adds off-road creature comforts like skid plates, different bumpers, additional lighting, a roof rack, a refrigerator and a rooftop tent. The concept's current design is pretty cool, and production Trailhunter models will likely carry some unique aesthetics, but for now, all we know is that production variants will get a unique badge.

That's all Toyota has really mentioned with regards to the Trailhunter Concept for the moment. The automaker promises it will give us more information in 2023, but for now, the OEM has said that production Trailhunter vehicles will "deliver terrain versatility and protection as well as load-bearing performance and storage functionality for [customers'] equipment, recovery gear and base camp necessities."