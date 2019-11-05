Toyota's three modified Supras for SEMA 2019 from every angle

The most, uhh, subtle of the three is this GR Supra Heritage edition. It has a number of design cues taken from the revered Mk 4 model.
Like, it literally has a rear spoiler that was directly taken from an Mk 4, albeit with some modifications at the base to fit.
The Heritage Edition also has been boosted to 500 horsepower and given a new rear-suspension setup to allow for wider tires.
This is the Wasabi concept, which was created by Toyota's Genuine Accessory team to "measure customer interest." What you see here could come to a Toyota parts catalog near you.
The body kit includes a new diffuser with a center-exit exhaust system, and the Wasabi has been fitted with an Öhlins suspension setup.
These wide forged-aluminums wear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and hide larger brakes with six-piston calipers up front.
The craziest of the three Supras is this, the Hyperboost Edition. It has a 20-piece carbon-fiber body kit that was designed to bolt on.
Those huge rear wheels wear 335/25R20 tires, and the Hyperboost has been slammed with KW coilovers.
But the best part? The Supra's turbocharged inline-six has been boosted up to 750 horsepower, more than double that of the standard car.
