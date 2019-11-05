Toyota's three modified Supras for SEMA 2019 from every angle

  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-100
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-101
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-102
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-103
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-104
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-105
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-106
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-107
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-108
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-109
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-110
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-111
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-112
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-113
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-114
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-115
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-116
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-117
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-118
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-119
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-120
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-121
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-122
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-123
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-124
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-125
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-126
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-127
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-128
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-129
  • toyota-gr-supra-sema-concepts-130

The most, uhh, subtle of the three is this GR Supra Heritage edition. It has a number of design cues taken from the revered Mk 4 model.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
1
of 31

Like, it literally has a rear spoiler that was directly taken from an Mk 4, albeit with some modifications at the base to fit.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
2
of 31

The Heritage Edition also has been boosted to 500 horsepower and given a new rear-suspension setup to allow for wider tires.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
3
of 31

This is the Wasabi concept, which was created by Toyota's Genuine Accessory team to "measure customer interest." What you see here could come to a Toyota parts catalog near you.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
4
of 31

The body kit includes a new diffuser with a center-exit exhaust system, and the Wasabi has been fitted with an Öhlins suspension setup.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
5
of 31

These wide forged-aluminums wear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires and hide larger brakes with six-piston calipers up front.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
6
of 31

The craziest of the three Supras is this, the Hyperboost Edition. It has a 20-piece carbon-fiber body kit that was designed to bolt on.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
7
of 31

Those huge rear wheels wear 335/25R20 tires, and the Hyperboost has been slammed with KW coilovers.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
8
of 31

But the best part? The Supra's turbocharged inline-six has been boosted up to 750 horsepower, more than double that of the standard car.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
9
of 31

Click or swipe to see more of Toyota's Supras for SEMA 2019.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
10
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
11
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
12
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
13
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
14
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
15
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
16
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
17
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
18
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
19
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
20
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
21
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
22
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
23
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
24
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
25
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
26
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
27
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
28
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
29
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
30
of 31
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Toyota
31
of 31
Now Reading

Toyota's three modified Supras for SEMA 2019 from every angle

Up Next

Toyota seriously pumps up the style with new Camry Hybrid

Latest Stories

V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

V8-powered Nissan Frontier, 750-horsepower 370Z storm into SEMA

by
Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

Toyota brought three modified Supras to SEMA 2019, and they all have big wings

by
The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

The Toyota GR Supra 3000GT concept reimagines a classic TRD creation for SEMA

by
Harley-Davidson's 2020 Bronx and Pan American EICMA debuts are big flags planted in a brave new world

Harley-Davidson's 2020 Bronx and Pan American EICMA debuts are big flags planted in a brave new world

by
Kia Futuron SUV concept lights the way for a new design language

Kia Futuron SUV concept lights the way for a new design language

by