Toyota Supra prototype goes runnin' up that hill

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Toyota brought the latest prototype of its new Supra to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week.
The automaker will make daily runs on the hill climb course from July 12 to 15.
There's not a whole lot we can suss out from this camouflage, which was shown off earlier this week.
There's likely to be something shared with the upcoming new BMW Z4, since the two vehicles share the same chassis.
Toyota already said that the Supra will rely on a straight-six gas engine, mated to a dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive.
It will likely borrow BMW's 3.0-liter I6, and rumors peg the output around 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.
Toyota expects the 2020 Supra to make it to dealerships "during the first half of 2019."
That means we could see the real-deal production model as early as the Paris Motor Show in October or the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.
No matter when it comes, we'll be happy to see it.
It's been a long time since Toyota's had a Supra in dealerships.