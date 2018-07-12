Watch the Toyota Supra make its Goodwood debut

The Toyota Supra is ready to roll, even if we have to stare at a camouflaged body for a little while longer.

Toyota brought the latest prototype of its new Supra to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this week. The automaker will make daily runs on the hill climb course from July 12 to 15. It's already completed its first run, which you can watch in the video below.

There's not a whole lot we can suss out from this camouflage, which was shown off earlier this week. There's some inspiration from the Toyota FT-1 concept, and there's likely to be something shared with the upcoming BMW Z4 revival, since the two vehicles share the same chassis.

Toyota already said that the Supra will rely on a straight-six gas engine, mated to a dual-clutch transmission and rear-wheel drive. It will likely borrow BMW's 3.0-liter I6, and rumors peg the output around 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, with a more powerful version coming later by way of Toyota's GRMN performance line.

Toyota expects the 2020 Supra to make it to dealerships "during the first half of 2019." That means we could see the real-deal production model as early as the Paris Motor Show in October or the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. In the meantime, enjoy this early peek at the Supra's dynamics.