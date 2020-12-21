Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept is a nod to Supras past

Bring back the targa top, Toyota.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

This is an ode to Supras past: the Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

It ditches the roof and installs a targa top like the fourth-gen car.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Toyota said it wanted a companion for last year's Supra Heritage Concept. This is just the ticket.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Love the fourth-gen wing on the latest car.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

The ground effects really make the car look longer, too.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

The roof panels are special, 3D-printed units.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Yep, it's directly from a fourth-gen Supra.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Seriously, Toyota, you need to build this one.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Hopefully the automaker gets a lot of positive feedback.

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota

Keep scrolling to see more of the Supra Sport Top concept!

Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept
Toyota
