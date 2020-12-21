Bring back the targa top, Toyota.
This is an ode to Supras past: the Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept.
It ditches the roof and installs a targa top like the fourth-gen car.
Toyota said it wanted a companion for last year's Supra Heritage Concept. This is just the ticket.
Love the fourth-gen wing on the latest car.
The ground effects really make the car look longer, too.
The roof panels are special, 3D-printed units.
Yep, it's directly from a fourth-gen Supra.
Seriously, Toyota, you need to build this one.
Hopefully the automaker gets a lot of positive feedback.
Keep scrolling to see more of the Supra Sport Top concept!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Toyota Supra Sport Top Concept is a nod to Supras past
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.