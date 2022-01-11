Toyota Tundra Capstone ultraluxury pickup debuts with 22-inch wheels, semi-aniline leather

Enlarge Image Toyota

The new Toyota Tundra is by far the most comfortable and car-like truck that Toyota has ever built. It's got the best infotainment system ever fitted to anything by the brand, and it's even got an excellent hybrid powertrain. The problem, though, is that if you wanted a luxe version of Toyota's newest technological terror, you had to get either the 1794 or Platinum models, both of which are nice but not quite as fancy as some of the offerings from US brands.

Toyota is fixing that issue now, though, with the Tundra Capstone, which it announced on Tuesday. This new halo trim level offers the most luxurious Tundra experience you can buy, and we're kind of into it.

The 2022 Tundra Capstone features the top-level 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet of torque I-Force Max turbo-V6 hybrid powertrain as standard, as well as 22-inch chrome wheels (the largest wheels ever fitted to a Tundra from the factory) and semi-aniline leather that should really add to the luxury car vibe. Also standard are power running boards, a 10-inch color head-up display and Toyota's trailer towing package.

The interior also features a Capstone-only black-and-white interior color scheme, dark open-pore American walnut trim and lots of LED interior accent lighting. The absolutely gigantic panoramic moonroof that we loved in other Tundra trims is standard, plus the Capstone is the only Tundra to get acoustic glass on the front windows for a quieter ride.

The Tundra Capstone will be offered in any body configuration you want -- as long as you want the four-door CrewMax cabin with a 5.5-foot bed. Toyota anticipates the Capstone hitting dealers this spring with pricing to be announced closer to that on-sale date. That said, we'd bank on this thing starting somewhere over $60,000, so plan accordingly.