Toyota C-HR Prologue Sharpens Up the Small SUV

This is the Toyota C-HR Prologue.
As its name suggests, it previews a next-generation C-HR compact crossover.
The front end's wild styling borrows much of its inspiration from other new Toyota models, like the Crown and Prius.
The headlights wrap cutely around the edge of the grille and the fenders.
Just like the current C-HR, the C-HR Prologue has some arresting character lines along the side.
The rear end is positively wild, though.
The lights are mounted high up on the trunk, with a pretty aggressive diffuser mounted low on the bumper.
The three-tone paint job looks great, too.
Toyota has promised a plug-in hybrid variant for Europe, with EU-assembled batteries.
It's unclear at the moment if this new C-HR will also come to the US.
Let's hope this one doesn't remain forbidden fruit.