X
Toyota C-HR Prologue Sharpens Up the Small SUV

Whether or not the US will receive this new C-HR is anybody's guess.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok


See full bio
Toyota C-HR Prologue
1 of 11 Toyota

This is the Toyota C-HR Prologue.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
2 of 11 Toyota

As its name suggests, it previews a next-generation C-HR compact crossover.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
3 of 11 Toyota

The front end's wild styling borrows much of its inspiration from other new Toyota models, like the Crown and Prius.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
4 of 11 Toyota

The headlights wrap cutely around the edge of the grille and the fenders.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
5 of 11 Toyota

Just like the current C-HR, the C-HR Prologue has some arresting character lines along the side.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
6 of 11 Toyota

The rear end is positively wild, though.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
7 of 11 Toyota

The lights are mounted high up on the trunk, with a pretty aggressive diffuser mounted low on the bumper.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
8 of 11 Toyota

The three-tone paint job looks great, too.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
9 of 11 Toyota

Toyota has promised a plug-in hybrid variant for Europe, with EU-assembled batteries.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
10 of 11 Toyota

It's unclear at the moment if this new C-HR will also come to the US.

Toyota C-HR Prologue
11 of 11 Toyota

Let's hope this one doesn't remain forbidden fruit.

