Toyota 86 British Green Limited packs Brembo brakes and gold wheels

The 86 British Green Limited starts off by slapping the standard 86 coupe with a coat of green paint that looks pretty close to the hallowed British racing green seen on, well, too many cars to count.
Sadly, this model appears to be available in Japan only.
Since a black interior would be boring, Toyota spiced up the 86 British Green Limited with two-tone leather and Alcantara suede seats.
The powertrain appears to be the same as usual.
The screen, which is notably absent, has been replaced with a cover plate.
The steering wheel and shift lever receive orange contrast stitching, for an extra dash of style.
While Sachs dampers are available on the base 86, they're standard on this special variant.
The exterior also sports a set of red Brembo brake calipers.