  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited
  • Toyota 86 British Green Limited

The 86 British Green Limited starts off by slapping the standard 86 coupe with a coat of green paint that looks pretty close to the hallowed British racing green seen on, well, too many cars to count.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 8

Sadly, this model appears to be available in Japan only.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 8

Since a black interior would be boring, Toyota spiced up the 86 British Green Limited with two-tone leather and Alcantara suede seats.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 8

The powertrain appears to be the same as usual.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 8

The screen, which is notably absent, has been replaced with a cover plate.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
5
of 8

The steering wheel and shift lever receive orange contrast stitching, for an extra dash of style.     

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
6
of 8

While Sachs dampers are available on the base 86, they're standard on this special variant.    

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
7
of 8

The exterior also sports a set of red Brembo brake calipers.   

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
8
of 8
Now Reading

Toyota 86 British Green Limited packs Brembo brakes and gold wheels

Up Next

Toyota Supra TRD Performance Line concept looks like it can handle

Latest Stories

AutoComplete: Range Rover Sport HST goes turbo straight-six

AutoComplete: Range Rover Sport HST goes turbo straight-six

1:15
Waymo reported fewest AV disengagements per mile in 2018, and Apple had the most

Waymo reported fewest AV disengagements per mile in 2018, and Apple had the most

by
Range Rover Sport HST rocks a new inline-6 and mild hybrid combo

Range Rover Sport HST rocks a new inline-6 and mild hybrid combo

by
Mini's John Cooper Works GP hot hatch will pack more than 300 HP

Mini's John Cooper Works GP hot hatch will pack more than 300 HP

by
Ford recalls 1.5 million F-150 pickups for transmission 'whiplash' issues

Ford recalls 1.5 million F-150 pickups for transmission 'whiplash' issues

by