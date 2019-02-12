Toyota 86 British Green Limited is sweet forbidden fruit outside Japan

Enlarge Image Toyota

We here in America are pretty used to seeing desirable limited-edition models not offered for sale here. That trend continues into 2019, and the latest car to catch our eye is the Toyota 86 British Green Limited.

Available only in Japan, the 86 British Green Limited starts off by slapping the standard 86 coupe with a coat of green paint that looks pretty close to the hallowed British racing green seen on, well, too many cars to count. The exterior also sports a set of red Brembo brake calipers and gold wheels, in addition to a unique spoiler. Green and gold is a lovely combination, and I'm not just saying that because those were my high school's colors.

Since a black interior would be boring, Toyota spiced up the 86 British Green Limited with two-tone leather and Alcantara suede seats. The steering wheel and shift lever receive orange contrast stitching, for an extra dash of style. Otherwise, the interior appears pretty close to normal -- with the exception of the screen, which is notably absent, being replaced with a cover plate. Hope you like engine noise!

The powertrain appears to be the same as usual. Its 2.0-liter flat-four engine puts out about 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque, and it comes mated to a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. While Sachs dampers are available on the base 86, they're standard on this special variant.

It doesn't appear that Toyota has any intention of bringing this car to the US. At current exchange rates, Toyota Japan is asking the equivalent of about $30,000 to bring this car home. Interested Japanese buyers only have a limited time to act, though, as it's only on sale through May 31.