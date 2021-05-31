The Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is a head-turning stunner

Just 18 will come to life as a way to celebrate the Italian firm's 95th birthday.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
1 of 33
Touring Superleggera

The Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 has a long name, but it's big on style.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
2 of 33
Touring Superleggera

Touring, best known for some of the 20th century's most renowned designs, built this car as birthday gift.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
3 of 33
Touring Superleggera

The car celebrates 95 years of the firm's work.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
4 of 33
Touring Superleggera

Just, wow, look at this.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
5 of 33
Touring Superleggera

The donor car is a Ferrari 488, but it's tough to tell at first.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
6 of 33
Touring Superleggera

The cockpit's a little gaudy for my tastes, but still quite nice.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
7 of 33
Touring Superleggera

The excellent work comes at the rear with that clamshell.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
8 of 33
Touring Superleggera

Touring will build 18 of these.

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
9 of 33
Touring Superleggera

Prices? If you have to ask...

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
10 of 33
Touring Superleggera

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Arese RH95!

Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
11 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
12 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
13 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
14 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
15 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
16 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
17 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
18 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
19 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
20 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
21 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
22 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
23 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
24 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
25 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
26 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
27 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
28 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
29 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
30 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
31 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
32 of 33
Touring Superleggera
Touring Superleggera Arese RH95
33 of 33
Touring Superleggera
