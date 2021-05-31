The Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 is a head-turning stunner

Just 18 will come to life as a way to celebrate the Italian firm's 95th birthday.
The Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera Arese RH95 has a long name, but it's big on style.
Touring, best known for some of the 20th century's most renowned designs, built this car as birthday gift.
The car celebrates 95 years of the firm's work.
Just, wow, look at this.
The donor car is a Ferrari 488, but it's tough to tell at first.
The cockpit's a little gaudy for my tastes, but still quite nice.
The excellent work comes at the rear with that clamshell.
Touring will build 18 of these.
Prices? If you have to ask...
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Arese RH95!
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.