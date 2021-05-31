Famed Italian coachbuilder Touring Superleggera built a magnificent birthday gift

Enlarge Image Touring Superleggera

The firm behind some of Europe's most beautiful cars (I'm talking classic Ferraris, Aston Martins and more) of the 20th century turns 95 years old in 2021, and Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera decided to build a birthday present. This is the Arese RH95, and it serves as a testament to the firm's coachbuilding expertise with modern style and poster car-worthy looks.

Building off the lovely looks of the Aero 3 creation, the Arese RH95 takes the latter's retro looks and massages them into something sharp, retro and modern all at once. In a world full of angry, slanty eyed sports cars, the Arese RH95 feels elegant and sinister, like a breath of fresh air. The front clip shares much of Touring's latest "Streamline" design philosophy with the Aero 3, but as your eye traces the side profile, you encounter an aluminum side-slash through the wheel arch. It ends abruptly for the scissor-style doors to open before the rear gives way to a dorsal scoop and muscular shoulder air inlets.

Touring prides itself on not following what it called "brutal faux-Le Mans-winner 'styling' so typical in much of the current supercar genre." Their words, not mine. But, indeed, the car stands out with its curves and few hard edges. Although Touring didn't drop the name of the donor car the Arese RH95 starts life as, it's almost certainly a Ferrari 488. If anything, the powertrain specs give it away; the car boasts a 710-horsepower V8 engine and a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, just like a 488. Noting what you see here was originally a Ferrari makes you appreciate what the firm's capable of.

The first car Touring will build is the green one you see here. Then, the firm plans to build one in colors to honor Alfa Romeo: red and white. The third car will wear blue and orange to mimic the legendary Gulf Oil liveries so many race cars wore across decades of motorsport. Each car takes six months to build after buyers deliver their donor vehicle and the company only plans to build 18 of them. Prices: You really need to ask? The "donor car" costs $330,000 to start when new, and this kind of coachbuilding craftsmanship doesn't come cheaply. Let's just say you'd need to be comfortable handing over a blank check. But that's besides the point. The point is, after 95 years, Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera still knows how to knock it out of the park.