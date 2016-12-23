The cars owners most regret buying, according to Consumer Reports

By Style
Owners pounced on the Jeep Compass for its bland cabin and iffy performance, among other things.
Only 42 percent of survey respondents said they would buy the Compass again.
Owners disliked the Pathfinder, primarily for reliability issues.
Only 50 percent of respondents said they would buy the same car again, given the opportunity.
The Dart was the third-least-enjoyed car in Consumer Reports' study. Problems included mediocre performance and air conditioning that wasn't exactly blowing cold.
Reliability was also a concern, with many owners claiming that the car required multiple trips to the dealership.
Man, this list is not kind to Fiat Chrysler vehicles, is it?
Owners cited a rough ride, road noise, uncomfortable seats and a so-so powertrain.
Owners jumped on the Grand Caravan for its cheap interior, iffy transmission and uncomfortable seats.
To be fair, Fiat Chrysler's new minivan, the Chrysler Pacifica, is actually very good. So don't count out FCA's minivan offerings entirely.
The Frontier's underpinnings are more than a decade old, and it's beginning to show in terms of customer satisfaction.
Owners had issue with the truck's road noise, maneuvering capabilities and stiff ride.
Acura's fancy-pants Civic is the one car owners are least likely to repurchase, given a time machine and the chance to do it all over again.
Owners cited issues including poor value, road noise and lackluster transmission performance.
