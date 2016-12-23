  • Jeep 75th Anniversary Lineup
The cars owners most regret buying, according to Consumer Reports

Small SUV: Jeep Compass

Owners pounced on the Jeep Compass for its bland cabin and iffy performance, among other things.

Photo by: Jeep

Midsize SUV: Nissan Pathfinder

Owners disliked the Pathfinder, primarily for reliability issues.

Photo by: Nissan

Small car: Dodge Dart

The Dart was the third-least-enjoyed car in Consumer Reports' study. Problems included mediocre performance and air conditioning that wasn't exactly blowing cold.

Photo by: Dodge

Midsize Sedan: Chrysler 200

Man, this list is not kind to Fiat Chrysler vehicles, is it?

Photo by: Chrysler

Minivan: Dodge Grand Caravan

Owners jumped on the Grand Caravan for its cheap interior, iffy transmission and uncomfortable seats.

Photo by: Dodge

Pickup truck: Nissan Frontier

The Frontier's underpinnings are more than a decade old, and it's beginning to show in terms of customer satisfaction.

Photo by: Emme Hall/Roadshow

Least satisfying overall: Acura ILX

Acura's fancy-pants Civic is the one car owners are least likely to repurchase, given a time machine and the chance to do it all over again.

Photo by: Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow

