Tesla, Porsche take top honors in Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey

Enlarge Image Photo by Nick Miotke/Roadshow

We critics may help sway buyers, but when it comes down to it, if the owner isn't satisfied, that's what matters most. Consumer Reports just published its annual Owner Satisfaction Survey, and the results look good -- for Porsche and Tesla, at least.

Tesla landed in the top slot in the survey, followed by Porsche, Audi and Subaru, respectively. The automakers are ranked by the number of owners who responded "definitely yes" to the question of whether or not they would purchase the same car all over again. The survey focuses on cars from the 2014 to 2017 model years.

The four top slots were the same as in 2015. In other parts of the rankings, Lincoln climbed up to 12th from 21st, and Hyundai moved up from 24th to 13th.

When some automakers move up, though, others must move down. Ram had a hell of a plummet, falling from fifth place to 17th. Volkswagen fell from 16th to 24th, and BMW took a tumble from sixth to 14th place. The bottom five brands in this study are Fiat dead last, then Nissan, Infiniti, Acura and Jeep.

In terms of individual vehicles, Consumer Reports compiled a list of the most regrettable models by segment. You can look at each car in the gallery below, but if you don't like pictures, some of the cars that owners most regretted purchasing include the Jeep Compass, Nissan Pathfinder, Dodge Dart, Chrysler 200, Dodge Grand Caravan, Nissan Frontier and Acura ILX.