The 2018 Volvo V90 is not for boring people

The V90 impresses with its great looks, solid driving dynamics and ample complement of the latest tech for both driver and passengers.
MSRP:
$49,950
Volvo's previous design language was a bit dowdy, but the latest generation of vehicles has turned its lineup toward the light.
I think it's easily the best-looking car in the segment.
Everything looks and feels nice.
Our tester's interior was very well sorted, with a level of quality traditionally reserved for Germans.
Our tester came with Volvo's T6 powertrain, which is a 2.0-liter supercharged and turbocharged I4 putting out 316 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.
It shuffles off quickly, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system, but the eight-speed transmission occasionally exhibited rough shifts when moving up or down the gears.
Our V90 was shod with low-profile, 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero summer tires, which did little to mitigate bumps and shudders in greater Detroit's often choppy pavement.
If you're looking for a fresh approach to fancy, the V90 should impress you with its smart looks and even smarter tech.
Wagons are back, baby, and while they aren't perfect, they're better than they've ever been.
Keep on scrolling to check out nearly every angle of the V90, inside and out.
