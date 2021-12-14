Hagerty's Bull Market list tries to predict future collector cars for 2022

There are some real odd balls on this year's list.
Meet your class of 2022. The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2022, that is.
Each year, the classic car insurer combs through data to see which cars will likely be on an upward swing through the next year. The 1965 Mercedes 230SL takes the first spot.
The 1966 Pontiac GTO is the runner-up.
Close behind it, but just as large, is the 1967 Cadillac DeVille.
For something exotic, the 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino lands on the list.
Representing something from the Japanese sports car crowd is the 1983 Mazda RX-7.
Also from 1983 is the Volvo 245.
The humble 1986 Suzuki Samurai is a surprise.
The 1990 Land Rover Defender is not much of a surprise at all.
An under-the-radar Porsche, the 968 makes the list.
The big surprise? The 2010 Tesla Roadster.