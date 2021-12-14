/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Hagerty's Bull Market list tries to predict future collector cars for 2022

There are some real odd balls on this year's list.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Hagerty Bull Market 2022
1 of 11 Hagerty

Meet your class of 2022. The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2022, that is.

1965 Mercedes 230SL Hagerty Bull Market 2022
2 of 11 Hagerty

Each year, the classic car insurer combs through data to see which cars will likely be on an upward swing through the next year. The 1965 Mercedes 230SL takes the first spot.

1966 Pontiac GTO Hagerty Bull Market 2022
3 of 11 Hagerty

The 1966 Pontiac GTO is the runner-up.

1967 Cadillac Deville Hagerty Bull Market 2022
4 of 11 Hagerty

Close behind it, but just as large, is the 1967 Cadillac DeVille.

1973 Ferrari 246 Dino Hagerty Bull Market 2022
5 of 11 Hagerty

For something exotic, the 1973 Ferrari 246 Dino lands on the list.

1983 Mazda RX-7 Hagerty Bull Market 2022
6 of 11 Hagerty

Representing something from the Japanese sports car crowd is the 1983 Mazda RX-7.

1983 Volvo 245 Hagerty Bull Market 2022
7 of 11 Hagerty

Also from 1983 is the Volvo 245.

1986 Suzuki Samurai Hagerty Bull Market 2022
8 of 11 Hagerty

The humble 1986 Suzuki Samurai is a surprise.

1990 Land Rover Defender Hagerty Bull Market 2022
9 of 11 Hagerty

The 1990 Land Rover Defender is not much of a surprise at all.

1992 Porsche 968 Hagerty Bull Market 2022
10 of 11 Hagerty

An under-the-radar Porsche, the 968 makes the list.

2010 Tesla Roadster Hagerty Bull Market 2022
11 of 11 Hagerty

The big surprise? The 2010 Tesla Roadster.

