Tesla Roadster, Pontiac GTO and more: Hagerty's predicted future collector cars for 2022

If it's the end of the year, it's time for Hagerty to gaze into its crystal ball with backing data to have an educated guess at tomorrow's collector cars. Aka, the Bull Market list. Once a year, the classic car insurer pores over mounds of data to see which cars seem poised for a big time spike in the coming year. This year's list continues to shift away from the 1950s and early 1960s, and towards more "modern" cars as younger enthusiasts dish out cash to park nostalgia in their garages. It's a trend we really saw take shape the past couple of years, especially in the 2021 list.

Here are your 10 Bull Market list vehicles Hagerty believes will soon become even hotter cars for collectors:

Only three cars from before the 1970s make the list for 2022, though admittedly, it's a much older list than last year. Still, the 1980s and 1990s are represented in a healthy and diverse manner. Swedish, German, Japanese and British marques each find their way to the list. The only American cars come from the late 1960s.

As Hagerty pointed out last year, collectors are younger these days and they're looking for slices of their youth. That explains the "newer" cars on this list compared to your stereotypical Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. Cars like the RX-7 and Porsche 968 represent fun icons for a new set of collectors, especially as your typical 911 or other Japanese sports car icon continues to explode in value. Not everyone can drop six figures on a collector car. Many of these cars remain outside the limelight, for now.

The Tesla Roadster is a real curveball, though. It's not terribly old, but it does represent a mainstream electric sports car. It could be Tesla's new phase as a true mass-market carmaker makes the Roadster a lot more desirable to Tesla fans as they look back on the startup's scrappy past before Elon Musk was a household name. The data doesn't lie, though: more individuals are expressing interest in this car.

As always, there's no guarantee each of these cars will one day fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars if they rocket on the appreciation curve. But, the future doesn't look dim for these particular vehicles.