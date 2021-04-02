MG Cyberster has a bad name, but good looks

MG has something to say about the Tesla Roadster.
This is the MG Cyberster concept.
Sure, the name is dreadful, but the car looks pretty great. I love the round headlights.
The rear is much different with a squared-off appearance.
The Union Jack also makes its way to the taillights as a nod to the British brand... even though a Chinese automaker owns it now.
The interior teaser looks wildly futuristic.
We'll see the car make a full debut in Shanghai later this month.
