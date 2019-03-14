Tesla Model Y crossover SUV unveiled

Enlarge Image Tesla

Well, we've been anticipating it for a couple of years now and finally Tesla's Model Y has been unveiled to the public. The Model 3-based crossover SUV is pretty much what we expected. It's a little bit of Model X minus some of the fancier gimmicks plus a whole lot of Model 3 DNA.

As Musk announced via Twitter recently, Model Y pricing starts at around 10 percent over what a comparably-equipped Model 3 does while offering a useable range of approximately 300 miles. What you get in trade is a slightly more family and cargo-friendly shape and the smug satisfaction of knowing you've got the newest Tesla on your block.

The success or failure of Model Y could make or break Tesla. If the vehicle appeals to buyers who hadn't previously been interested in a sedan like the Model 3 but couldn't afford a Model X, then it's all gravy. Of course, that also depends on whether Tesla is able to decide where to build it and if it can build it without the quality issues it suffered with Model 3.

However, if Tesla isn't able to deliver on its promises or the vehicle ends up sharing much less in terms of parts content with Model 3, then it could go very badly. Remember that when Model X was announced, it was supposed to share a bulk of its parts with Model S but ended up only sharing around 30 percent.