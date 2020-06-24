Meet the cars with best initial quality in 2020, according to JD Power

Tesla didn't do too hot in its first round included in the study.

BMW

BMW 8 Series

These are the cars with the highest initial quality, according to JD Power's 2020 survey. The BMW 8 Series won the large premium car category.

Kia Forte

The Kia Forte won the compact car segment.

BMW X6

BMW's X6 SUV scored best in the midsize premium SUV category.

Audi

Audi A3

When it comes to small premium cars, the Audi A3 takes the cake.

Toyota Tundra

Large light duty pickup with the fewest problems? That'd be the Toyota Tundra.

Chevrolet

Chevy Sonic

The Chevy Sonic was only the best small car, it received the best score out of any model surveyed!

Chevrolet

Chevy Malibu

The trust Chevy Malibu is the top midsize car.

Kia

Kia Sorento

Kia's Sorento beat out the competition for top upper midsize SUV.

Nissan

Nissan Maxima

The Nissan Maxima walked away with the award for top large car.

Kia

Kia Sedona

Keep clicking to see more JD Power Initial Quality Survey winners!

Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

Lexus

Lexus GX

Cadillac XT4

Ford F-Series Super Duty

Kia Soul

Cadillac Escalade

Nissan

Nissan Murano

Jaguar E-Pace

Ford

Ford Mustang

Cadillac CT6

Nissan Armada

Mini

Mini Cooper

Hyundai Veloster

Ford

Ford Ranger

Off-road tires and trucks are always a good match.

Genesis G70

