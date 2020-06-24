Tesla didn't do too hot in its first round included in the study.
These are the cars with the highest initial quality, according to JD Power's 2020 survey. The BMW 8 Series won the large premium car category.
The Kia Forte won the compact car segment.
BMW's X6 SUV scored best in the midsize premium SUV category.
When it comes to small premium cars, the Audi A3 takes the cake.
Large light duty pickup with the fewest problems? That'd be the Toyota Tundra.
The Chevy Sonic was only the best small car, it received the best score out of any model surveyed!
The trust Chevy Malibu is the top midsize car.
Kia's Sorento beat out the competition for top upper midsize SUV.
The Nissan Maxima walked away with the award for top large car.
Discuss: Meet the cars with best initial quality in 2020, according to JD Power
