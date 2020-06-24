Tesla ranks dead last in J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The J.D. Power Initial Quality Study provides a snapshot at how various automakers and their brands have a handle on quality, and on Wednesday, the firm dropped its most important one yet. Why? This year, Tesla is a part of the study for the first time ever.

Let's get right to that big piece of news first then. Tesla ranks dead last, with an asterisk. J.D. Power's methodology is to collect surveys from owners in all 50 states after 90 days of ownership, but Tesla won't let the firm collect information in 15 states. So, J.D. Power instead collected a large enough sample from the 35 other states to include the electric carmaker. Technically, Tesla doesn't qualify to rank, but in the grand scheme of things, it'd place last based on the data collected with 250 problems experienced per 100 vehicles.

In the IQS, J.D. Power measures rankings based on problems experienced per 100 vehicles (PP100), and a low number is the name of the game here. When it comes to Tesla, the firm recorded 250 problems experienced for every 100 Tesla vehicles it surveyed across the 35 states -- well above the industry average of 166 PP100.

Also worth noting is J.D. Power redesigned the test this year, which asks more questions and gives owners greater opportunity to record problems. Overall, PP100 is up from 2019, but as the firm said, that doesn't mean vehicle quality has sunk.

So, how about the brands that performed well. At the top of the chart sits Dodge and Kia tied for first place with 136 PP100. Chevrolet and Ram sit tied for second place with 141 PP100. Genesis rounds out the top five with 142 PP100. It was a very strong showing for domestic vehicles this year. In fact, five of the top 10 brands hail from a US automaker. More specifically, they're all General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles brands.

When it comes to each of the brands that placed above the industry average, there are 14, and half of them are domestic. Ford didn't make it into either of these thresholds and placed 16th with 174 PP100. Lincoln fell lower at 21st with 182 PP100.

2020 J.D. Power Initial Quality Survey

Also surprising is the fall of Japanese automakers. Honda and Toyota, still often known as the gold standard in quality, fall below the industry average with both showing 177 PP100. It's a major contrast with Korean automakers like Hyundai and Kia, which sit above the industry average. Most luxury brands also fell below the industry average as well, such as Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and Porsche.

Before wrapping up this overview, there's one other small nugget that stood out as interesting. Despite the drama surrounding Buick importing the Envision from China, the Chinese production plant that builds the SUV was the only plant to earn J.D. Power's Platinum award for fewer than 25 PP100. The Envision recorded just 21 PP100, though this specific stat only relates to defects and malfunctions, not just general problems.