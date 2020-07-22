Tesla Cybertruck is like nothing else, and it'll be built in Austin

This is the Tesla Cybertruck.
Wild, right?
On July 22, 2020, Elon Musk and Co. announced that the Cybertruck will be built at a new Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.
Elon Musk says the Cybertruck will be available with three battery ranges, from "250-plus" to more than 500 miles on a single charge.
Tesla also promises an aggressive starting price a hair below $40,000.
Inside, there's seating for six.
You're unlikely to confuse this for anything else on the road.
Clearly, some things will need to change for the production version.
Tesla sounds pretty intent on building the Cybertruck, but there's still plenty left to learn about this interesting creation.
There aren't windshield wipers, for example.
Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the Tesla Cybertruck at its November 2019 launch, plus some press shots from Tesla.