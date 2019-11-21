Tesla Cybertruck electrifies the truck segment

Enlarge Image Tesla

What started off as a casual comment by Elon Musk in 2012 about wanting to build a truck has evolved into what you see here, Tesla's first production pickup truck. Called the Cybertruck (or "Cybrtrk" if you're of the dark trench coat persuasion), it's built to fulfill a lot of familiar tasks but, beyond that, is anything but familiar.

Let's start with the basic stuff. The Cybertruck is 231.7 inches long, 79.8 inches wide and 75.0 inches tall, with seating for six. Let's compare that to the Ford F-150, which measures between 209 and 250 inches long, 80 and 86 inches wide and between 75 and 78.5 inches tall. That puts it in pretty much the same company as every other pickup out there.

And then there are the performance figures, which sound too good to be true. Musk claims the Cybertruck will reach 60 mph in 2.9 seconds before continuing through the quarter-mile marker in under 11 seconds. Yet, at the same time, its off-road numbers are commendable, offering a 35-degree approach angle, a 28-degree departure angle and up to 16 inches of ground clearance. Three ranges will be on offer, with "250+" miles at the low end and an astounding "500+" miles at the top.

Musk claims the stainless steel alloy on the Cybertruck's body is strong, and it appears to be the case. Not only did he and his team hit the body with a sledgehammer to no effect, Musk even claims it can withstand certain types of small arms fire.

On the towing front, Musk estimates the truck will be capable of towing 14,000 pounds. According to a video played at the debut, the Cybertruck out-pulled the F-150 in a tug of war.

It's difficult to compare Cybertruck to much of anything on the road, but it isn't the only electric pickup coming to market. Rivian made waves with its R1T, promising more than 400 miles of range and 700 hp, with a 0-to-60 time of 3.2 seconds, 11,000 pounds of towing and 1,764 pounds of payload. Starting price? $69,000.

And don't forget Bollinger, which is taking a similar concept to ruggedized, electrified pick-up, but with a decidedly more up-market Bollinger B2. That 614 hp and 668 lb-ft of torque truck tows 7,500 lbs and hauls 5,201 lbs. Impressive numbers, but also impressive is the price: $125,000.

Compare that to the Cybertruck's claimed price, which is... far lower, frankly. In its least expensive guise, the 250-plus-mile Cybertruck will cost $39,900. The mid-range Cybertruck tacks on an extra $10,000, while the top-range, "tri-motor" variant comes in at $69,900.

Given its relative performance and price, the Cybertruck could be a massive success for Tesla as it enters into the largest segment in the US market. Almost three million pickups were sold to consumers in 2018. If Tesla can carve off a tiny sliver of that, it'll go a long way toward taking Tesla's annual sales to the next level.