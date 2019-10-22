Suzuki Hanare concept thinks outside the box

  • Suzuki Hanare Concept
Hanare is the name of the second design study Suzuki is showing in Tokyo, its name apparently meaning "detached cottage" in Japanese. 

It is, arguably, more interesting that the Waku Spo. 

Described as a self-driving mobile room, this autonomous vehicle prioritizes comfort and efficiency. 

Looking essentially like a box on wheels, this concept car also appears quite retro, like an oddly proportioned Volkswagen bus of decades past. 

Ostensibly, its interior is sprawl-out spacious.

The front end has been almost comically minimized and the wheels pushed out to the extreme corners of its body, likely in a bid to maximize cabin space.

The Hanare could bring "new delight in owning a car," according to Suzuki.

As a lounge space on wheels, it could also enable passengers to enjoy their vehicles in new ways, ways that don't involve driving.

The Hanare concept will be on display during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the Hanare concept.

