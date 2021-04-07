The Super73 S2 and RX are two very similar e-bikes

We take a closer look at how these two bikes compare.

Super73 RX
The Super73 RX costs $3,495.

Super73 S2
The Super73 S2 costs $2,695.

Super73 RX
To take on more demanding terrain, the RX is fitted with front and rear suspension. On the front, we have an adjustable shock with 120 millimeters of travel and a 35mm stanchion. In the rear, we have a coilover piggyback mono shock with adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping. 

Super73 RX
Here's a detail shot of the RX's rear shock. The shock does add a bit of comfort while popping off curbs and around town cruising.

Super73 S2
The S2 just has a front suspension. It's an adjustable air spring fork with 120mm of travel and a 32mm stanchion.

Super73 RX
The S2 and RX have the same 960-watt-hour batteries with an estimated range of 40 to 75 miles.

Super73 S2
These Super73s also have the same hub motors in the rear wheel. The motor's power ranges from 750 watts in the low, eco-pedal assist mode, to 2,000 watts in Unlimited Mode. 

Super73 RX
The RX is heavier and more performance-driven, and is fitted with a larger brake setup. The RX has Tektro Hydraulic four-piston aluminum forged calipers, with 203mm rotors on the front wheel and 180mm rotors on the rear wheel. 

Super73 S2
Both bikes come with the same displays and operating systems, and are both compatible with iOS and Android.

Super73 RX
The RX comes with a chain tensioner which helps keep the chain tensioned while the suspension is in movement.

Super73 RX
The RX's seat is definitely more comfortable than the S2's.

Super73 S2
I really like the styling of the S2's light.

Super73 RX
Scroll through for more photos of the Super73 S2 and RX, and hit the link below to see our video comparing them.

Super73 RX
Super73 RX
Super73 S2
