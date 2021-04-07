The Super73 S2 and RX are two very similar e-bikes

To take on more demanding terrain, the RX is fitted with front and rear suspension. On the front, we have an adjustable shock with 120 millimeters of travel and a 35mm stanchion. In the rear, we have a coilover piggyback mono shock with adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping.
The RX is heavier and more performance-driven, and is fitted with a larger brake setup. The RX has Tektro Hydraulic four-piston aluminum forged calipers, with 203mm rotors on the front wheel and 180mm rotors on the rear wheel.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.