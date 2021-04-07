Super73 S2 vs. Super73 RX: Which e-bike is the better buy?

The Super73 S2 and Super73 RX are two very similar electric bikes. They share the same 2,000-watt motor, 960-watt-hour battery, BDGR all-terrain tires, cosmetic touches and technology. The only major difference between these e-bikes is that the RX has the coilover piggyback mono-shock in the rear, and that it costs $800 more.

Is the RX worth the added cost? I've now had the opportunity to ride both e-bikes, so follow along in the video above as I compare them side by side to find out which is the better buy.