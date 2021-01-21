The Super73 S2 is more than an e-bike

Part e-bike, part electric motorcycle, all fun.

Super73 S2 e-bike
1 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Super73 definitely takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 1970s.

2 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The bike gets a full charge in 6 to 7 hours, but it's a lot faster when there's already some juice in the battery.

3 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The S2 stops on a dime with the Tektro Hydraulic, two-piston, forged aluminum caliper, with 180-millimeter front and rear rotors.

4 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

I'm a big fan of the lights on the S2. The rear light will even activate when you apply the brakes. Fancy.

5 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The LCD is simple and easy to use. My only problem with it is that you can't turn on Unlimited Mode from it. That happens through the Super73 app.

6 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The S2 feels special when you sit on it. 

7 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

There's nothing I appreciate more than great design and the S2 has it.

8 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The little details are cool.

9 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

The BDGR all-terrain tires look grippy but are actually quite dense rubber. They take some time to get used to.

10 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow

Keep clicking for more photos of the Super73 e-bike.

11 of 11
Evan Lee Miller/Roadshow
