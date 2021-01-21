The Super73 S2 is more than an e-bike

Part e-bike, part electric motorcycle, all fun.
Super73 definitely takes inspiration from the motorcycles of the 1970s.
The bike gets a full charge in 6 to 7 hours, but it's a lot faster when there's already some juice in the battery.
The S2 stops on a dime with the Tektro Hydraulic, two-piston, forged aluminum caliper, with 180-millimeter front and rear rotors.
I'm a big fan of the lights on the S2. The rear light will even activate when you apply the brakes. Fancy.
The LCD is simple and easy to use. My only problem with it is that you can't turn on Unlimited Mode from it. That happens through the Super73 app.
The S2 feels special when you sit on it.
There's nothing I appreciate more than great design and the S2 has it.
The little details are cool.
The BDGR all-terrain tires look grippy but are actually quite dense rubber. They take some time to get used to.
