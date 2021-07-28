This Ford Mustang Mach-E honors amazing Women Airforce Service Pilots

The brave women of the WASPs made huge contributions to the allied effort in WWII, and Ford decked out a Mustang Mach-E specially for them.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the latest creation from the Blue Oval, a special edition of the electric SUV that honors the Women Airforce Service Pilots.
These women volunteered to fly planes to battle zones and deliver fresh aircraft.
The Mustang Mach-E takes many cues from them to honor their sacrifices.
The wings logo is one of many lovely touches.
The splashes of yellow recall some of the planes they flew.
Anyone can bid on this car at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture air show on Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.