This Ford Mustang Mach-E honors amazing Women Airforce Service Pilots

The brave women of the WASPs made huge contributions to the allied effort in WWII, and Ford decked out a Mustang Mach-E specially for them.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is the latest creation from the Blue Oval, a special edition of the electric SUV that honors the Women Airforce Service Pilots.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

These women volunteered to fly planes to battle zones and deliver fresh aircraft.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

The Mustang Mach-E takes many cues from them to honor their sacrifices.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

The wings logo is one of many lovely touches.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

The splashes of yellow recall some of the planes they flew.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Women Airforce Service Pilots
Ford

Anyone can bid on this car at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture air show on Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

