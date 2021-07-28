Special Ford Mustang Mach-E honors WWII Women Airforce Service Pilots

Enlarge Image Ford

The Ford Mustang Mach-E continues to roll out to dealerships across the US, but if you're looking for a unique version of the electric SUV, this one right here fits the bill. On Tuesday, Ford revealed this custom Mustang Mach-E that honors the Women Airforce Service Pilots of WWII. The graphics you see here take inspiration from the planes these brave women flew during the war as they carried out crucial duties to test planes and deliver them to the US armed forces around the globe.

The custom paint scheme takes colors and graphics from various planes the group of women flew, complete with military badging and a wings logo on the hood and fender. The number 38, found on the front clip, fender and cockpit, represents the 38 women who died carrying out their duties during the war. These women, known as WASPs, didn't take part in combat missions during WWII, but instead flew a cumulative 60 million miles to deliver planes to battlefields as they left factories back in the US. It wasn't until 1977 when the group earned the designation of active military personnel and received retroactive military status.

Ford will give anyone a chance to bid on these Mustang Mach-Es at the 2021 Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture air show this Thursday in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. All proceeds will benefit the EAA's programs supporting young women and underserved youths to provide better access to careers in the aviation field.