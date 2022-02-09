/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Singer Turbo Study is a modern 930 Turbo recreation

More than 70 customers have already signed up to get their own restomodded 911 Turbos.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Singer Vehicle Design's latest Reimagined Porsche 911 is inspired by the original 930 Turbo.

Based on the 964 like Singer's other cars, this Turbo Study is the first to be built.

It uses a twin-turbo flat-6 with 450 horsepower.

A manual transmission is standard, and it can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.

It has some amazing retro design cues.

There's a whale tail spoiler, of course.

Custom luggage is available.

More than 70 people have already ordered one.

How much does it cost? Likely close to $1 million.

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Singer Turbo Study.

