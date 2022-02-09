The Singer Turbo Study is a modern 930 Turbo recreation

More than 70 customers have already signed up to get their own restomodded 911 Turbos.
Singer Vehicle Design's latest Reimagined Porsche 911 is inspired by the original 930 Turbo.
Based on the 964 like Singer's other cars, this Turbo Study is the first to be built.
It uses a twin-turbo flat-6 with 450 horsepower.
A manual transmission is standard, and it can be had with rear- or all-wheel drive.
It has some amazing retro design cues.
There's a whale tail spoiler, of course.
Custom luggage is available.
How much does it cost? Likely close to $1 million.
