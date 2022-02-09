Singer's latest reimagined Porsche 911 is the 930 Turbo perfected

Enlarge Image Singer Vehicle Design

Since presenting its first Reimagined Porsche 911 in 2009, Singer Vehicle Design has put out a number of variations on its traditional restomod theme. First came the Targa and its all-wheel drive option in 2014, followed by the track-oriented DLS in 2018 and the rally-inspired ACS in 2021. Singer's latest creation is the Turbo Study, which is inspired by maybe the most iconic 911 of them all: The 1975 930 Turbo.

Singer says the Turbo Study is the result of its customers asking for a turbocharged car, and this specific car is a customer's commission that was used as a testbed for the model. Over 70 people have already reserved one of the Turbos, and as usual every single one will be completely bespoke to the owner's desired spec. As with Singer's other cars, while the Turbo Study may look like the 930 Turbo it's actually based on a regular, newer 964-generation 911.

Enlarge Image Singer Vehicle Design

The Turbo Study uses a new version of the Mezger 3.8-liter flat-6 engine with dual turbochargers -- real 911 Turbos didn't get a 3.8-liter engine until the 997 generation. It has electric wastegates and air to water intercoolers, and Singer says it puts out 450 horsepower with the option to boost that even further. A six-speed manual transmission is the only option, but Singer says the Turbo will be available with either rear- or all-wheel drive. While the Turbo Study's powertrain was tuned more for high-speed grand touring and road trip comfort, a sport exhaust and more performance-oriented chassis setup will be offered. ABS and traction control are standard, and carbon-ceramic brakes are optional.

It comes as no surprise that the Turbo Study looks spectacular. Its carbon-fiber body is finished in Wolf Blue, and the design remains true to the 930 Turbo with some seriously nice modern updates. The classic impact bumper look is retained, with the Turbo Study's front end getting a prominent lip splitter, slim corner lights and a new lower intake while the rear has a full-width light bar and integrated dual exhaust tips. A whale tail rear spoiler is present, of course, and the flared fenders house super deep Fuchs-style 18-inch wheels. My favorite design detail are the side intakes, which are cleanly integrated into a piece of trim that echoes the original car's stone guards. Best of all, the Turbo Study has a rear wiper!

Enlarge Image Singer Vehicle Design

The interior is similarly overhauled. This one has Malibu Sand leather covering nearly every surface, with Black Forest wood trim on the dashboard and door panels. The heavily bolstered seats look like the 930's and are electrically powered and heated, and Singer's signature checkered pattern is found in sections of the seat centers and door panels. I love the green-accented gauges, which are a lot more modern than the dials in other Singers and have a boost meter. There's a couple of super modern touches too, like the integrated wireless phone charger and navigation system. The Turbo Study even has air conditioning and a sunroof, and you can order custom luggage to match the interior.

How much will the Singer Turbo set you back? Well, the company won't say, but given that even the most basic reimagined 911s start at around $500,000, the Turbos could easily push past the $1 million mark. The Turbo Study will make its public debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in June before heading to Monterey Car Week in August.