Scoot in silence with the BMW C Evolution electric scooter

If you feel like spending more than $13,000 on a scooter, the BMW C Evolution is a hard act to pass up.
The C Evolution uses the same 94-Ah batteries as the BMW i3 city car.
Range is estimated at about 99 miles.
Its electric motor puts out 48 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque.
It'll hit 30 mph in 2.8 seconds and continue on until it reaches 80 mph.
Charging takes... a while.
Tech fans will enjoy the C Evolution's LCD screen.
Up front, there are dual floating two-piston disc brakes.
ABS is standard.
At $13,750, it's about 36 percent more expensive than BMW's cheapest scooter, the C 650 Sport.
