1 of 13

Scoot in silence with the BMW C Evolution electric scooter

If you feel like spending more than $13,000 on a scooter, the BMW C Evolution is a hard act to pass up.

Photo by: BMW

The C Evolution uses the same 94-Ah batteries as the BMW i3 city car.

Photo by: BMW

Range is estimated at about 99 miles.

Photo by: BMW

Its electric motor puts out 48 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque.

Photo by: BMW

It'll hit 30 mph in 2.8 seconds and continue on until it reaches 80 mph.

Photo by: BMW

Charging takes... a while.

Photo by: BMW

Tech fans will enjoy the C Evolution's LCD screen.

Photo by: BMW

Up front, there are dual floating two-piston disc brakes.

Photo by: BMW

ABS is standard.

Photo by: BMW

At $13,750, it's about 36 percent more expensive than BMW's cheapest scooter, the C 650 Sport.

Photo by: BMW

Photo by: BMW

Photo by: BMW

Photo by: BMW
