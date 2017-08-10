BMW's electric scooter is coming to the US, but it won't be cheap

The BMW C Evolution electric scooter has been on sale in Europe since 2014. Finally, it's coming to the US, and now we know how much it will cost.

The BMW C Evolution will go on sale in the US for $13,750. For that price, you get the same 94-Ah batteries found in the BMW i3 city car, which should allow for a range of about 99 miles. With 48 horsepower and 53 pound-feet of torque on tap, it'll hit 30 mph in 2.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 80 mph.

Enlarge Image BMW

Charging is a little on the slow side. Using your standard wall outlet, it'll take nearly eight hours to get to 80 percent of a full charge. If you really want to top it off at 110 volts, expect to spend over 9 hours getting there. A 220-volt outlet will speed that up to four hours and four and a half hours, respectively.

For the scooter geeks out there: The C Evolution features upside-down forks and an adjustable rear shock. Up front, there are dual floating two-piston disc brakes, with a single disc out back, and both carry ABS. It's a little on the heavy side, at 606 pounds without a rider.

A $13,750 price tag would make the C Evolution the most expensive BMW scooter available in the US. For comparison's sake, the C 650 Sport starts at $10,095 (with ABS), and the C 650 GT starts at $10,595 (also including ABS). If you want to spend more money, you can drop $250 on heated grips, $145 on a "comfort" seat or $395 on an alarm. The battery is has a 5-year or 30,000-mile warranty.