There's a stitched rose garden in this Rolls-Royce Phantom

Step inside this marvelous Rolls-Royce Phantom cabin with one million stitches.

All the stitch work creates a rose garden scene.

The roses extend to the rear door panels.

Up front, roses are also embroidered into the dashboard.

A Stockholm-based customer challenged Rolls-Royce Collective to create a floral interior.

The work hopefully goes above and beyond what the customer wanted.

No cost was mentioned for the work.

It's safe to assume the already opulent Phantom cost a lot more with all of this work.

There'll be no confusing this Phantom for another one on the inside, that's for sure.

