This Rolls-Royce Phantom's interior features one million stitches

The team that makes up the Rolls-Royce Collective sure loves a challenge. They're the guys and gals responsible for bringing some of the wildest custom requests to life. And they can now add a million-stitch interior to the list of achievements because that's exactly what we have here.

Stitched throughout this Rolls-Royce Phantom's cabin are one million individual, hand-sewn stitches to create a floral pattern, a request from a Stockholm-based customer. Being Rolls-Royce, the company gladly accepted the challenge to create such a scene.

Serving as inspiration for the flowers was another element uniquely Rolls-Royce and super bougie. The Phantom Rose, a rose grown exclusively for the British automaker in its gardens, provided a starting point for designers. From there, they decided to incorporate this special flower throughout various stages of life in the cabin.

It starts when you open the rear door, which reveals the rose in bud. From there, it spans across the headliner and passengers see the flower bloom in the downright amazing stitch work. The automaker's starlight headliner illuminates the work with individually placed lights in the cabin's roof.

No garden is complete without a passing butterfly, which the designers and craftspeople didn't neglect in the door panels. Looking ahead from the back seat, you'll see that embroidered roses also adorn the front cockpit. If you can afford a Rolls-Royce, you probably spend more time in the rear seat being driven anyway, so it's reassuring to see the work continued in the front.

Like a fancy restaurant without prices, there's no cost attached to this work. Better not to ask. But nonetheless, this is some extraordinary work.