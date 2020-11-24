Rolls-Royce's Black Badge cars get lit with Neon Nights series

This is actually extremely cool.
Rolls-Royce's new Neon Nights series of cars is super cool.
They all have brightly colored accents.
This color is called Lime Rock Green, modeled after an Australian frog.
Mirabeau Blue mimics the wings of a butterfly native to Central and South America.
In the back, Eagle Rock Red comes from the flowers on a Hawaiian tree.
The interiors get vibrant contrast stitching, too.
The Neon Nights series is available on the Black Badge versions of the Cullinan, Dawn and Wraith.
Only four examples of each car will be sold around the world.
The US gets one of each, so they'll be super exclusive.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this vibrant trio.
