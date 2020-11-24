You should definitely get a neon Rolls-Royce

OK, rich people, hear me out. Rolls-Royce debuted its super-exclusive Neon Nights series of cars on Tuesday, and you should absolutely get one. You might find them ostentatious, but I promise they're actually rad. And since only four examples of each car will be sold around the world -- the US gets just one of each -- it's pretty much a guarantee that you'll never, ever see another one. That's hella exclusive.

These vibrant new paint colors are available on the Black Badge examples of the Cullinan SUV, Dawn convertible and Wraith coupe. Yes, they might look a little glow-in-the-dark laser-tag chic, but what's neat is that all of these colors legitimately exist in nature.

The Cullinan is offered in Mirabeau Blue, modeled after the vibrant wings of the Rhetus periander butterfly that's found in Central and South America. Inside, the Cullinan has Arctic White leather with Lime Rock Green accents.

Lime Rock Green is the color you see on the Wraith Black Badge, found on the Australian green tree frog. Scivaro Grey leather covers the Wraith's interior, with Lime Rock Green stitching and piping.

Finally, the Dawn Black Badge is painted in Eagle Rock Red. No, it's not named after the neighborhood in Northeast Los Angeles, but rather the 'Ohi'a lehua evergreen tree native to Hawaii. The interior of this one is done up in Selby Grey, with Koi Red details.

All of the cars have neon designs on the dashboard, too, in what Rolls-Royce calls the Technical Fibre fascia. "The paint effect provides an intense neon glow and depicts the distortion of artificial light with speed," according to the British automaker, which is a division of BMW.

Rolls-Royce has had some success with other unique paint options. Last year, the company brought a trio of pastel-colored cars to Monterey Car Week, and Rolls-Royce has created many a one-off hue at the request of a specific customer. I'm all about the wealthy folks of the world getting a little crazy with the color wheel, and it's awesome to see Rolls-Royce embracing that wild side, too.