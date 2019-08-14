Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection takes exclusivity to new heights

The car's Spirit of Ecstasy and clock are both engraved with the name of the collection, as well. Rolls-Royce on Wednesday unveiled the Ghost Zenith Collection.
Limited to just 50 cars, this run represents the peak of the Ghost's exclusivity, as the automaker claims it will have more bespoke touches than any other example of the model.
This is the second Zenith collection from the automaker; the first came at the end of the seventh-generation Phantom in 2016.
Each Ghost's center console sports a small plaque made from the melted-down metal of the 200EX's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament.
The plaque is engraved with the Ghost's primary character lines, as well as some text explaining its provenance.
There's some beautiful marquetry available in three different materials that transitions from the driver's area to the passengers, hinting at the fact that the Ghost was designed for both drivers and the driven.
There are two guarantees about the Ghost Zenith Collection -- it'll be exclusive, and it'll be expensive.
Only 50 are being made, and since Rolls-Royce's press release says the order books will close "imminently," you'll have to hurry if you want to scoop one up.
