Rolls-Royce Ghost Zenith Collection bids farewell to a sales success

The world got its first look at the Rolls-Royce Ghost with the introduction of the 200EX concept at the 2009 Geneva Motor Show. Over the decade that followed, the Ghost became Rolls-Royce's most successful vehicle while lowering the average age of owners. It makes sense, then, that the Ghost's final hurrah would be a big one.

Rolls-Royce on Wednesday unveiled the Ghost Zenith Collection. Limited to just 50 cars, this run represents the peak of the Ghost's exclusivity, as the automaker claims it will have more bespoke touches than any other example of the model. This is the second Zenith collection from the automaker; the first came at the end of the seventh-generation Phantom in 2016.

Many of the Ghost Zenith Collection's unique touches get their inspiration from the 200EX concept. In fact, each Ghost's center console sports a small plaque made from the melted-down metal of the 200EX's Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The plaque is engraved with the Ghost's primary character lines, as well as some text explaining its provenance. The car's Spirit of Ecstasy and clock are both engraved with the name of the collection, as well.

It gets even fancier from there. There's some beautiful marquetry available in three different materials that transitions from the driver's area to the passengers, hinting at the fact that the Ghost was designed for both drivers and the driven. The rear seats have contrasting leather, as well as embroidery that draws inspiration from the 1907 Silver Ghost. Long-wheelbase models have a headliner that evokes the Spirit of Ecstasy, while short-wheelbase variants have a unique version of the "starlight" headliner, which is made from 1,340 individually woven fiber optic lights, that shows shooting stars careening across the sky.

The exterior sports a two-tone paint job in one of three colorways -- blue with white, silver with white or red with black.

There are two guarantees about the Ghost Zenith Collection -- it'll be exclusive, and it'll be expensive. Only 50 are being made, and since Rolls-Royce's press release says the order books will close "imminently," you'll have to hurry if you want to scoop one up. While Rolls-Royce didn't mention pricing, a base Ghost starts around $310,000. If you're holding out for the next-generation model, that should make its first appearance in 2020.