Rolls-Royce Ghost and a unique surfboard are strange but welcome bedfellows

Rolls-Royce is taking its entire lineup, including the forthcoming Cullinan SUV, to the Côte d'Azur (aka the French Riviera) to show off its summery stuff.

It's also bringing along this Ghost, which features a one-of-a-kind surfboard.

You wouldn't expect a Rolls-Royce to just wear any old surfboard atop its roof, would you?

This specific surfboard is actually on loan from a Rolls-Royce customer.    

It's 9 feet, 2 inches long, and it's made of sustainably sourced wood including American Walnut, Birch and Ripple Sycamore. There's 24-carat gold leaf in there, too.     

